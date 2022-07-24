Man shot Sunday morning on Bourbon Street, NOPD says

Win Stuff
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot Sunday morning (July 24) on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said.

The victim was shot around 7:20 a.m. in the 100 block of the French Quarter’s most famous street, just off Canal Street.

The NOPD said the wounded man was taken by private vehicle for hospital treatment, but have not disclosed the victim’s name, age or condition.

The shooting is at least the second on Bourbon Street this week. A bartender provided Fox 8 with video of another confrontation this past Tuesday, in which one man fired a weapon that sent a bullet grazing another man’s face.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

