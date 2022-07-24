Win Stuff
Local players among 40 quarterbacks invited to 601 Elite QB Camp

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It almost felt like football season at “The Rock” on Saturday afternoon.

Forty quarterbacks from Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana made their way to Hattiesburg to compete at the inaugural 601 Elite Quarterback Camp.

Wyatt Davis organized the event with coaches like former Southern Miss quarterback Austin Davis on hand to assist.

Several local players made the short drive to M.M. Roberts Stadium to showcase their talents, including Jones College rising sophomore Alan Follis, Oak Grove junior Anthony Maddox, Jefferson Davis County junior Eli Viniard and Petal senior Deljay Bailey.

USM commit John White was at his future home to toss some passes as well. The rising junior at Madison-Ridgeland Academy talked about his excitement to join the Golden Eagles.

“It was really the relationship with coach [Will] Hall and the coaches I had down here,” White said. “They offered me about a year ago and he continued to build that relationship throughout the last season and this offseason and the way he treats his guys and runs his program down here, I was really looking forward to be a part of it and that’s why I decided to come here.”

“I’ve never been to anything like this,” Follis said. “We’ve got a bunch of talented quarterbacks and receivers from all around the state. Every day’s an opportunity to get better and look forward to September.”

“Really excited to showcase just my arm,” Maddox said. “I’m really accurate, very confident. I’m grateful for the opportunity and Wyatt inviting me.”

