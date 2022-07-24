Win Stuff
Jones County looking for stolen ATV

The Jones County Sheriff's Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a stolen ATV.
(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an All Terrain Vehicle.

The theft of the 2009 Yamaha 500FE ATV, camouflage in color. occurred some time between 10 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday from the 800 block of Trace Road.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

