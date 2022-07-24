Jones County looking for stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of an All Terrain Vehicle.

The theft of the 2009 Yamaha 500FE ATV, camouflage in color. occurred some time between 10 p.m. Friday and 3:30 a.m. Saturday from the 800 block of Trace Road.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

