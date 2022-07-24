Jones County deputies seeking stolen dirt bike

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Departments is seeking information on a dirt bike stolen from a residence on Harb Purvis Road.

The dirt bike was stolen between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who has information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

