Jones County deputies seeking stolen dirt bike

Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a...
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a stolen dirt bike.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Departments is seeking information on a dirt bike stolen from a residence on Harb Purvis Road.

The dirt bike was stolen between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone who has information is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-STOP (7867).

