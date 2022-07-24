Win Stuff
House of Blessings holds 10th annual back to school event, first pep rally

By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The House of Blessings Outreach Ministries held its 10th annual back-to-school celebration, but in a new fashion this year.

Saturday afternoon, the organization hosted its first ever pep rally.

The event offered free food and snow cones, a dj and a dunking booth.

Fifty-two lucky students were also given a $25 gift card to Walmart to purchase school supplies.

“It is very important to be able to give back to those in need,” said Racquel Herring with House of Blessings. “We try to do everything that we can do to help those just to make it just a little bit better on them.

“We know everything going on in the economy right now, so we just want to be a little bit of help to these parents and to bring them a little bit of comfort to their pocketbook as well.”

In addition to the students, one lucky parent won a raffle for a $50 gas card.

