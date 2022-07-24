Hattiesburg hosts ‘Disc Golf 101′ clinic at new Thames Elementary course

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg hosted a special event Saturday for those interested in learning about disc golf.

The Parks & Recreation Department hosted a clinic called, “Disc Golf 101.”

“I’m trying to focus on getting people out in Hattiesburg and one of the easy ways to do that that is cost effective and you don’t have to have a membership is disc golf,” said Nadine Armstrong, innovative programmer for the Parks & Recreation Department.

So, it’s a fun thing you can do. You can do it with one person, you can do it with multiple people.”

The event was held at the Hub City’s newest disc golf course at Thames Elementary School.

The goal was to teach basic disc golf techniques to those who are just taking up the sport.

Members of the Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association helped do the teaching.

“We can teach fundamentals, just to get them into the sport,” said Justin Schmidt, president of the Hattiesburg Disc Golf Association. “It’s a great activity, You’re outside, you’re exercising.”

The director of the clinic was Hattiesburg resident Guillermo Avalos, a.two-time, Professional Disc Golf Association world amateur champion.

“I taught them enough to get them started, foot placement, position of shoulders, what to be thinking about, choice of purchasing discs,” Avalos said.

Schmidt said there are about one dozen disc golf courses in the Hattiesburg area.

