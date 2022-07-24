Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the low 90s. There is a 20% chance for scattered showers as we go through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s across the area.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 90s across the area. There is a 30% chance of rain as we go throughout the day and scattered thunderstorms are possible.

Monday we will see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 90s. There is a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms as we go throughout the day.

