Funeral services held for Palmers Crossing man killed in officer-involved shooting

Funeral held Saturday for Palmers Crossing man shot last week.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Funeral services were held Saturday for Corey Maurice Hughes.

Hughes is the Forrest County man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Palmers Crossing earlier this month.

Services took place in the gymnasium of Earl Travillion Attendance Center.

Burial followed at South Hill Cemetery in Hattiesburg.

On July 14, Hughes was shot and killed during an altercation with a Forrest County deputy, as officers were attempting to serve a civil commitment writ.

The deputy involved in the incident is on administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

