Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Fugitive arrested after late night food order, police say

Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of...
Dylan Landa, 21, is facing charges of resisting an officer, theft, two counts of contempt of court, forgery and burglary.(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff)
By Melanie Standiford and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Nebraska man on the run from police was taken into custody after he made a late night food order, and the restaurant staff recognized him as a fugitive.

Police say 21-year-old Dylan Landa was arrested in front of a North Platte restaurant at around 11:25 p.m. Friday after eluding law enforcement for over 16 hours. He was accused of shoplifting a red camouflage hoodie from a Flying J truck stop around 7 a.m.

Police say Landa was spotted shortly after the theft but ran from a Lincoln County deputy. He allegedly stole a car, then abandoned it and ran again, KNOP reports.

At 9 a.m., the search for Landa was called off.

Law enforcement considered the possibility of him being “armed and dangerous” but later stated he has never exhibited violence. They added that every person who acts erratically is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

When Landa placed a food order Friday night, the restaurant crew recognized him. They told him his order was messed up and contacted law enforcement.

Landa was not alone at the time. He was driving a white car with a passenger, who was also taken into custody.

Landa’s records show he was booked Friday. He is facing charges of resisting officer, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, two counts of contempt of court, forgery (first degree) and burglary.

Authorities say Landa has a history of drug use and being in jail.

Copyright 2022 KNOP via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 Saturday afternoon killed three people and injured two more.
MHP: 3 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
JCSD investigating Friday shooting
Local artist, Ni'Riyah Bell, holds art show inside Sawmill Square Mall
Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
Water association issues boil-water notice

Latest News

The Petal Healing Garden held the first Kid's Gardening Camp on Saturday.
Petal Healing Garden holds 1st ‘Kid’s Gardening Camp’
Petal offers an early start at gardening.
Petal offers an early start at gardening.
The Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation Department hosted a Disc Golf 101 clinic at Thames...
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Disc Golf 101′ clinic at new Thames Elementary course
Disc golf taught Saturday in Hattiesburg
Disc golf taught Saturday in Hattiesburg