East Marion 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Marion
- 8/26 - vs. West Marion - 7 p.m.
- 9/2 - at Columbia - 7 p.m.
- 9/9 - vs. North Forrest - 7 p.m.
- 9/16 - at Jefferson County - 7 p.m.
- 9/23 - at Northeast Jones - 7 p.m.
- 9/30 - vs. Loyd Star* - 7 p.m.
- 10/7 - vs. Amite County* - 7 p.m.
- 10/14 - at Bogue Chitto* - 7 p.m.
- 10/21 - vs. Sacred Heart - 7 p.m.
- 10/28 - at West Lincoln* - 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 7-2A opponent
