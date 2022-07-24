East Marion 2022 football schedule

East Marion

8/26 - vs. West Marion - 7 p.m.

9/2 - at Columbia - 7 p.m.

9/9 - vs. North Forrest - 7 p.m.

9/16 - at Jefferson County - 7 p.m.

9/23 - at Northeast Jones - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Loyd Star* - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Amite County* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Bogue Chitto* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - vs. Sacred Heart - 7 p.m.

10/28 - at West Lincoln* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-2A opponent

