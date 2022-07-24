Win Stuff
East Marion 2022 football schedule

East Marion Eagles
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
East Marion

  • 8/26 - vs. West Marion - 7 p.m.
  • 9/2 - at Columbia - 7 p.m.
  • 9/9 - vs. North Forrest - 7 p.m.
  • 9/16 - at Jefferson County - 7 p.m.
  • 9/23 - at Northeast Jones - 7 p.m.
  • 9/30 - vs. Loyd Star* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/7 - vs. Amite County* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - at Bogue Chitto* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - vs. Sacred Heart - 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 - at West Lincoln* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-2A opponent

