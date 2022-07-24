Boil notice lifted for Janice Water Association

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - A “boil-water” notice issued last week for about 60 customers of the Janice Water Association has been lifted.

After multiple test submitted to the Mississippi State Health Department, clearance was given to the association’s water.

A notice had been issued Wednesday because of a break in a main service line.

Customers affected included those on Glass, Ramsey, Roland Hayes, St. John, Virgil and Whatley roads and O’Banner Loop.

