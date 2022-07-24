Alabama volunteers to help rebuild storm-damaged Hattiesburg home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) will welcome dozens of volunteers from Alabama Sunday.

They will help rebuild a home destroyed in the January 2017 tornado.

The volunteers are members of New Oregon United Methodist Church.

They’ll work for several days to build a frame for a home on Wisteria Drive.

Volunteers from this same church first came to the Pine Belt five years ago and helped rebuild a home in Petal that also was damaged heavily in the 2017 tornado.

The group from Alabama is the first of its kind from out-of-state to work on a project with R3SM since the beginning of the pandemic.

The home on Wisteria Drive will be R3SM’s 29th and final home to be rebuilt from the 2017 tornado.

