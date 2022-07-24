Win Stuff
Alabama volunteers to help rebuild storm-damaged Hattiesburg home

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM) will welcome dozens of volunteers from Alabama Sunday.

They will help rebuild a home destroyed in the January 2017 tornado.

The volunteers are members of New Oregon United Methodist Church.

They’ll work for several days to build a frame for a home on Wisteria Drive.

Volunteers from this same church first came to the Pine Belt five years ago and helped rebuild a home in Petal that also was damaged heavily in the 2017 tornado.

The group from Alabama is the first of its kind from out-of-state to work on a project with R3SM since the beginning of the pandemic.

The home on Wisteria Drive will be R3SM’s 29th and final home to be rebuilt from the 2017 tornado.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

