Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Water association issues boil-water notice

The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.
The precautionary notice will remain in effect until water quality tests are performed.(WCJB FILE)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - About 150 customers of the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association were put on a “boil-water notice” Saturday after a leak caused the loss of pressure in a water line.

The notice affected customers from the intersection of Improve and Christian Union roads to the intersection of Christian Union and Strickland roads,

The notice includes all adjacent roads, except Foot Morris Road.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
The location is expected to reopen on July 23.
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 expects soft opening on Saturday
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County branch of the NAACP, and Rev. Nathan Jordan,...
WATCH: Palmers Crossing community hosts press conference regarding officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
JCSD investigating Friday shooting
MDHS to hire new attorney over legal battle to recover millions in TANF funds
Braden Harvey, Sumrall
Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey
Braden Harvey, Sumrall
Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey