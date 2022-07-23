Water association issues boil-water notice

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - About 150 customers of the Mt. Gilead/Improve Water Association were put on a “boil-water notice” Saturday after a leak caused the loss of pressure in a water line.

The notice affected customers from the intersection of Improve and Christian Union roads to the intersection of Christian Union and Strickland roads,

The notice includes all adjacent roads, except Foot Morris Road.

