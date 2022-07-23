Win Stuff
Sumrall 2022 football schedule

Sumrall remained unbeaten with win over Sacred Heart.
Sumrall remained unbeaten with win over Sacred Heart.
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Sumrall

  • 8/26 - at South Jones - 7 p.m.
  • 9/2 - at Bay High - 7 p.m.
  • 9/9 - at Seminary - 7 p.m.
  • 9/16 - vs. Pearl River Central - 7 p.m.
  • 9/23 - vs. Newton County - 7 p.m.
  • 9/30 - vs. Columbia* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/7 - vs. Purvis* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - at Lawrence County* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - vs. FCAHS* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/28 - at Poplarville* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

