Sumrall 2022 football schedule

Sumrall

8/26 - at South Jones - 7 p.m.

9/2 - at Bay High - 7 p.m.

9/9 - at Seminary - 7 p.m.

9/16 - vs. Pearl River Central - 7 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Newton County - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. Columbia* - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Purvis* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Lawrence County* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - vs. FCAHS* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - at Poplarville* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 7-4A opponent

