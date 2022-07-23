Southern Miss volleyball welcomes Jenny Hazelwood

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A new face will be on the sidelines for the Southern Miss volleyball team as Jenny Hazelwood takes over the program.

“At the time I wasn’t intentionally looking to get back into college coaching,” Southern Miss volleyball head coach Jenny Hazelwood said.

Working as an analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network, Hazelwood didn’t have coaching on her mind but all it took was one conversation with Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain to change that.

“Just through conversation with him [McClain], I made the passing comment to my husband, he’s the kind of athletic director I would want to work for. So my husband said you should talk to him about it and I kind of went from there,” Hazelwood said.

From there, Hazelwood familiarized herself with Southern Miss.

“You meet other people in the athletic department and then people around the athletic department and then the fan base. It’s just the kind of university that you just feel the difference,” the Head Coach said.

That difference convinced Hazelwood it was time to put down the microphone and pick up the clipboard.

“It just felt like the right time and definitely the right place. I love Southern Miss,” Hazelwood said.

While she’s new to Hattiesburg, Hazelwood is seeing how easy it is to get recruits to fall in love with Southern Miss as much as she already has in her short time there.

“Great players want to come here. Players that we have committed to coming here are unbelievable,” Hazelwood said.

“You have an amazing volleyball facility and people can see that online. Then they want to come visit. They see campus and it’s beautiful. Going out around Hattiesburg, it’s not a small college town like even I thought it was before I came, so once we get recruits here, they love it. So it’s been really easy to recruit here.”

Hazelwood takes over the Golden Eagles with 20-plus years of coaching experience including 15 years as a Division I head coach. She spent 6 years at her alma mater Mississippi State where she led the Bulldogs to their best finish in program history.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.