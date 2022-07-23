Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

School is back in session for Laurel Tornadoes

The Laurel Tornadoes headed back into the classroom on July 22, and Superintendent Toy Watts said she has a good feeling about this year.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Tornadoes headed back into the classroom on July 22, and Superintendent Toy Watts said she has a good feeling about this year.

“I have an excitement that I haven’t had about school in a long time,” said Watts. “It’s something new; it’s fresh. Everyone seems to be happy about the change. I’ve been met with a lot of smiles and welcoming faces, and I’m looking forward to what it’s going to bring for us.”

Things went very smoothly Friday morning, she said - everything from the carpool lines to the bus pick-ups and drop-offs.

“We started our morning with a prayer at the bus yard so that we have a great beginning to our year,” said Watts. “But every school that we have been to, this is our fourth stop… the students have been on time.”

Aside from the bus schedule, many parents are concerned about safety inside the building. Watts said the district added new measures to its security plans this year.

“Just know that children are our number one priority,” said Watts. “That means we’re going to be boots on the ground. We’re going to make sure that we’re here to make sure that everyone gets home safely.”

Watts said that another big safety concern is covid-19.

“We monitor our numbers,” said Watts. “We have a Covid team that monitors our numbers. We report that information to the state, and we’re watching it. Right now, we are still a mask optional district, but if we see that the numbers are going up, of course, we’ll adjust.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Marcus "Corey" Hughes was killed in an officer-involved shooting on July 14 in the Palmer's...
Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting
Photo, L to R: Danny Dial being arrested; background JCSD Deputy K9 Handler James Bell and JCSD...
JCSD arrests wanted man after responding to distress call
Three women, Tammy Briggs, Melissa Nance and Vivian Robinson were arrested and charged with...
3 charged with defrauding the Coffeeville School District
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

Latest News

The 2022 Blood Bowl wrapped up on Friday, July 22, with drives in Petal and Collins.
2022 Blood Bowl wraps up; Vitalant says donations still needed
Catherine Hust, junior at Petal High school paints mural
Petal Primary paints its walls in time to welcome back students
Petal School road safety reminders
Petal Asst. Superintendent reminds drivers ‘school is in session’
Eight greats from Mississippi's pools, fields and diamonds, courses and courts will be welcomed...
Sports Hall of Fame inductions approaching