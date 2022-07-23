School is back in session for Laurel Tornadoes

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Tornadoes headed back into the classroom on July 22, and Superintendent Toy Watts said she has a good feeling about this year.

“I have an excitement that I haven’t had about school in a long time,” said Watts. “It’s something new; it’s fresh. Everyone seems to be happy about the change. I’ve been met with a lot of smiles and welcoming faces, and I’m looking forward to what it’s going to bring for us.”

Things went very smoothly Friday morning, she said - everything from the carpool lines to the bus pick-ups and drop-offs.

“We started our morning with a prayer at the bus yard so that we have a great beginning to our year,” said Watts. “But every school that we have been to, this is our fourth stop… the students have been on time.”

Aside from the bus schedule, many parents are concerned about safety inside the building. Watts said the district added new measures to its security plans this year.

“Just know that children are our number one priority,” said Watts. “That means we’re going to be boots on the ground. We’re going to make sure that we’re here to make sure that everyone gets home safely.”

Watts said that another big safety concern is covid-19.

“We monitor our numbers,” said Watts. “We have a Covid team that monitors our numbers. We report that information to the state, and we’re watching it. Right now, we are still a mask optional district, but if we see that the numbers are going up, of course, we’ll adjust.”

