Petal Primary paints its walls in time to welcome back students

The Petal Primary School has filled its walls with creative artwork, just in time to welcome back students to campus.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Primary School has filled its walls with creative artwork, just in time to welcome back students to campus.

The school recently hosted a mural contest with one lucky winner showing their creative ability by painting a mural on the school’s walls.

Petal High School Junior Catherine Hust won the contest and said it took 19 hours to complete her winning mural design.

“As a kid, you want to see motivational messages that kind of speak to you and you can connect with,” said Hust. “And, the only way to really get a message through a kid’s head is by giving them something to hold on to, and if they can look at a character that kind of represents them, they will remember it better.”

Petal Primary School Principal Tessa Trimm said the artist had to incorporate the words success and perseverance into the mural. She said those are the two words the school wants the students to achieve.

“The thing that is most important to me is that her signature is at the bottom of this, and as kids go by, we can tell them that is a Petal school district student,” said Trimm. “And hopefully, they can strive to want to one day paint something on the walls here at Petal primary school.”

According to Trimm, the school plans to have more mural contests in the future to allow more students to showcase their creative abilities.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

