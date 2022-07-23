Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking new deputies

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking to bring in new deputies.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years old, have a high school diploma and be willing to work weekends, nights and holidays.

A full-time certification is preferred. Starting pay for a certified officer is $36,000.

“The department is like a family,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “We’re all close-knit. The good thing about Perry County is it’s a great county. I grew up in this county my entire life. The people are great. We do have things, you know, bad days, and we do have good days, but I will say I believe the good days tend to outweigh the bad in our county.”

Applications can be picked up at the Sheriff’s Office at 103 First Street West in New Augusta.

Applications must be received by August 5, 2022.

