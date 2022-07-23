Win Stuff
Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community

Shoppers in the Sawmill Square Mall were greeted by a smiling young artist Friday afternoon.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Shoppers in the Sawmill Square Mall were greeted by a smiling young artist Friday afternoon.

This artist is Ni’Riyah Bell, the owner of Riyah’s Creative Hands. She held an art show on Friday, July 22, in the mall and offered face painting to shoppers.

“There’ve been a lot of people coming and getting their face painted,” said Bell. “If someone says, ‘Could you do Spider-Man?’ I will love that. A little boy told me to do Spider-Man, and it actually turned out good. I love the challenge and to see if I can do it, so I can make them happy.”

In addition to her face painting, Bell brought out her collection of canvas pieces to display.

She said that many people were drawn to the colors and the crowd she was gathering.

“It makes me happy because further down the line [kids may say], ‘Mom, I would like to do art,’” said Bell. “Like, yes, we’ve got more artists. It just makes me happy to look around and see different people’s art.”

Bell is currently in college and has been interested in art for years. Still, she is insistent that it is never too late to start releasing your creativity.

“So many people always say, ‘I can’t, I can’t,’ and that’s one of my main things,” said Bell. “One, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me, and always give it a try before you say you can’t.”

Bell hopes to implement more art classes for adults and children through her business in the future.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

