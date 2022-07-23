Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Las Vegas driver pulled over for reckless driving twice in one night

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for...
Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped and arrested for driving recklessly, twice in one night.(NLVPD)
By Cody Lee and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - North Las Vegas police arrested a man accused of driving recklessly, twice in one night.

Police say the 36-year-old man, driving a convertible sports car, was stopped for going 73 mph in a 35 mph zone at the intersection of Lake Mead and McDaniel on July 15. Officers cited him for reckless driving.

NLVPD throughout the valley were participating in a “joining forces” event to crack down on drivers.

Not even 2 minutes passed after the officer cleared the scene and the same driver was clocked going 106 mph in another 35 mph zone, according to police.

This time around the driver was not let off easy as officers arrested the man.

Police say the vehicle was towed and the alleged reckless driver was booked on charges.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Marcus "Corey" Hughes was killed in an officer-involved shooting on July 14 in the Palmer's...
Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting
Photo, L to R: Danny Dial being arrested; background JCSD Deputy K9 Handler James Bell and JCSD...
JCSD arrests wanted man after responding to distress call
Three women, Tammy Briggs, Melissa Nance and Vivian Robinson were arrested and charged with...
3 charged with defrauding the Coffeeville School District
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered...
Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in AZ governor’s race
FILE - The action planned for this summer was announced Friday and bypasses some environmental...
US takes emergency action to save sequoias from wildfires
An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Imani Stephens, 11, from Missouri City.
Amber Alert canceled out of Texas; 11-year-old found safe
An original prototype for Apple's first desktop computer is going on the auction block and...
Steve Jobs’ original Apple computer prototype up for auction
Republican U.S. Senate nominee Herschel Walker talks with a voter at a livestock auction in...
Walker aims to pivot focus back to Dems in tight Ga. race