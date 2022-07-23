Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

JCSD investigating Friday shooting

Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent...
Jones County Sheriff's Department investigators are looking into a Friday shooting that sent one man to the hospital.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are examining a shooting on Friday afternoon at a residence on Pitts Family Circle off of Mississippi 15 south.

JCSD said an adult male, Adam Doggett, was shot once and transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

Doggett later was reported to have been transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, JCSD said.

Investigators identified Doggett’s alleged shooter as Quincy Welch, who voluntarily turned himself in to JCSD investigators for questioning Friday afternoon.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon, as investigators continued to actively work the case, JCSD said.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
The location is expected to reopen on July 23.
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 expects soft opening on Saturday
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County branch of the NAACP, and Rev. Nathan Jordan,...
WATCH: Palmers Crossing community hosts press conference regarding officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Braden Harvey, Sumrall
Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey
Braden Harvey, Sumrall
Players of the Pine Belt: Sumrall senior defensive end Braden Harvey
Local artist, Ni'Riyah Bell, holds art show inside Sawmill Square Mall
Laurel artist takes her creativity to the community
Applications are due August 5.
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking new deputies