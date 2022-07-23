JCSD investigating Friday shooting

From Jones County Sheriff’s Department

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators are examining a shooting on Friday afternoon at a residence on Pitts Family Circle off of Mississippi 15 south.

JCSD said an adult male, Adam Doggett, was shot once and transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

Doggett later was reported to have been transported by ambulance to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, JCSD said.

Investigators identified Doggett’s alleged shooter as Quincy Welch, who voluntarily turned himself in to JCSD investigators for questioning Friday afternoon.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday afternoon, as investigators continued to actively work the case, JCSD said.

