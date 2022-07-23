Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Thousands of baby chickens die at airport after being left in sweltering heat

Officials say thousands of baby chickens were found dead on the tarmac at a Miami airport. (Source: WPLG, anonymous source, Abaco Big Bird Family Farm, CNN)
By Ian Margol
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - Thousands of baby chickens were found dead inside cardboard boxes at Miami International Airport after being left out on the tarmac.

According to officials, the baby chickens were taken off a plane, put on the tarmac, and left there for hours on a day when the heat index hit 99 degrees.

An investigation is now underway as the chickens were reportedly part of a shipment heading to the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm in the Bahamas. They arrived in Miami on a Delta flight that landed at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boxes were unloaded from the plane’s cargo bin by baggage handlers and placed into metal carts.

Officials said they were then supposed to be taken by employees of Alliance Ground International, where they would be stored overnight before being picked up by another shipping company to be transported to the Bahamas.

However, the chickens were not taken off the tarmac and instead sat in the Florida sun. And by the time workers noticed the chickens, thousands had died.

According to the family farm, 5,200 baby chickens were initially in the shipment, but the farm said only 1,300 made it there alive.

All of the parties involved in the shipment of the chickens said they are investigating what happened that day.

A representative with the Abaco Big Bird Family Farm said they haven’t seen anything like this in their 27 years of business and were horrified to hear what happened.

Law enforcement agencies in Florida did not immediately comment about a possible criminal investigation.

Copyright 2022 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the...
Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
The location is expected to reopen on July 23.
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 expects soft opening on Saturday
A Saturday afternoon crash in Jasper County on Interstate 59 involving an 18-wheeler and...
MHP: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife
Kosciusko man says MHP Trooper threatened him after revealing video of trooper beating his wife

Latest News

The woman who was stabbed to death off the H-3 freeway Wednesday night was identified as...
GRAPHIC: Military spouse fatally stabbed in Hawaii sought help for repeated abuse, mother says
Jones County Sheriff's Department deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a...
Jones County deputies seeking stolen dirt bike
In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he...
Investigators: Attacker ‘did not know who’ Zeldin was
A Saturday afternoon crash in Jasper County on Interstate 59 involving an 18-wheeler and...
MHP: ‘Multiple fatalities’ in 2-vehicle crash on I-59
Flames consume a home on Triangle Rd. as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on...
Thousands ordered to flee California wildfire near Yosemite