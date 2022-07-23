Win Stuff
2022 Blood Bowl wraps up; Vitalant says donations still needed

The 2022 Blood Bowl wrapped up on Friday, July 22, with drives in Petal and Collins.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2022 Blood Bowl wrapped up on Friday, July 22, with drives in Petal and Collins.

However, Vitalant Account Manager Bethany Rigney said the need for blood continues.

“We have been struggling ever since the pandemic and have been trying to get back some of our old donors back into the habit of donating, but there are a lot of people who can no longer donate who are regular donors,” said Rigney. “So, the blood banks across the country have been struggling, and we keep trending back into the critical appeal that we have. And, we don’t use that word very lightly. We use that word only when we are at this point where we only have two or three days worth of blood on the shelves.”

She added that it only takes about an hour to complete a donation.

Officials with Vitalant also said they wanted to thank all eight of its partners and sponsors for making the 2022 Blood Bowl a success through many donations and support.

