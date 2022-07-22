West Marion 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 21, 2022
West Marion
- 8/26 - at East Marion - 7 p.m.
- 9/2 - at Tylertown - 7 p.m.
- 9/9 - at St. Martin - 7 p.m.
- 9/16 - vs. Columbia - 7 p.m.
- 9/23 - vs. Forrest County Ag - 7 p.m.
- 9/30 - at Seminary* - 7 p.m.
- 10/7 - vs. St. Stanislaus* - 7 p.m.
- 10/14 - vs. Perry Central* - 7 p.m.
- 10/21 - at Jefferson Davis County* - 7 p.m.
- 10/28 - vs. Ouachita Christian - 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent
