West Marion 2022 football schedule

West Marion

8/26 - at East Marion - 7 p.m.

9/2 - at Tylertown - 7 p.m.

9/9 - at St. Martin - 7 p.m.

9/16 - vs. Columbia - 7 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Forrest County Ag - 7 p.m.

9/30 - at Seminary* - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. St. Stanislaus* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - vs. Perry Central* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - at Jefferson Davis County* - 7 p.m.

10/28 - vs. Ouachita Christian - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.