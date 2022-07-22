WATCH: Palmers Crossing community hosts press conference regarding officer-involved shooting

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Palmers Crossing community members held a press conference in response to the officer-involved shooting that took place on July 14.

The community members hosted the conference at the Forrest County Chancery Court on Friday at noon. Their purpose was to voice their concerns and opinions and send their condolences to the families of the victim.

Clarence Magee, president of the Forrest County branch of the NAACP, spoke on the need to hold officials responsible in these types of situations.

“We are going to hold you accountable, and we ask that you hold yourself accountable, and that starts with … county administrators, the sheriff’s department, deputies,” said Magee. “Anyone who deals with (those with) health issues ... if you can’t handle them, get someone who is trained to do, then.”

Rev. Nathan Jordan, community relations for Palmers Crossing Community Action Team, also spoke at the conference.

Jordan said the community stands with the victim’s family and will take wha

tever actions are needed. He also said he wants to encourage the board of supervisors and citizens to come together during this time.

“If we have to turn this city, this county upside down to make it right, then that is what we are here to do,” said Jordan.

“We can no longer stand for Black men to die in the hands of law enforcement, and, on the same token, we need the law, and the law needs the people. That being said, we need to come together and form community policing, form community activities and let us be in charge of our destinies in a spiritual way, physical and social way because we will not let this be swept under the rug, and we will continue to tell you and remind you.”

Jordan also mentioned that they plan to ask the board to invest in providing training to officials, such as those in law enforcement, so that there can be more community policing.

The leaders said they have a document of actions, which they will deliver to the board on Aug. 1 at the Forrest County Board Meeting.

The document also has a list of goals, which include improvements in community safety, education, jobs, housing and economic development in Hattiesburg and Forrest County.

According to MBI, the case is still under investigation.

MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

