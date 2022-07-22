Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Sweet job: Candy company hiring official taste tester with $100,000 salary

A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.
A candy company says it is looking to hire an official taste tester with $100K salary.(baseimage via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Do you have a sweet tooth? There is a job that could have your name on it.

Candy Funhouse is looking to hire a “Chief Candy Officer” with a salary of up to $100,000 to go with it.

The candy company says the role would be the world’s first and only “Chief Candy Officer” who would lead the “FUNhouse” candy strategy. The job would include approving all candy in inventory and deciding whether to award each treat with the official CCO stamp of approval.

The company calls itself the largest online candy store, and the head taste taster would help with its strategy and products.

Candy Funhouse says applications will be accepted until Aug. 31 for the position and open to anyone at least 5 years old.

More information on the company’s open positions can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Authorities say Eric Zobre is facing secret peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor and other...
Man accused of secretly recording women, underage girl in bathroom, authorities say
woman stands with her new book
Laurel pastor shares her ‘broken but yet usable’ story in new book
Two former Trump staffers are expected to testify at Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing.
Jan. 6 hearing probes Trump’s actions as Capitol was attacked
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks to delegates and assembled party officials at the 2022 NYGOP...
GOP candidate for NY governor Zeldin attacked, avoids injury
82521-generic gun school student campus-ksla
State Board revises policy baring concealed carry on school campuses