Suspect identified in Laurel Dollar General armed robbery

The Laurel Police Department (LPD) have identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the July 18 robbery of a Laurel Dollar General.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police seek public assistance locating a suspect in Tuesday night’s armed robbery.

The Laurel Police Department (LPD) has identified Lee Chandler Page, 19, as a suspect in the July 18 robbery of a Laurel Dollar General.

Page faces one count of armed robbery and is listed as wanted with the National Crime Information Center.

Inv. Brad Anderson is the primary investigator in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about Page’s whereabouts or details about the investigation should call the LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

