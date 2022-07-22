State Board revises policy baring concealed carry on school campuses

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On July 21, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that the state board voted to revise a policy that prohibited the carrying of concealed firearms on school campuses.

The vote centered around language in a 1990 policy that barred “the possession of pistols, firearms, or weapons in any form by any person other than duly authorized law enforcement officials on school premises or at school functions.” The board said this language conflicted with the state’s enhanced concealed carry policy.

The revision is part of ongoing policy reviews to bring educational policies into compliance with state laws.

Erin Meyer, MDE General Counsel, said the 11-year-old policy predates the recent rise in school shootings and the adoption of the state’s enhanced carry permits.

In a clarification press release, the MDE said the vote only removed the prohibitive language and did not directly allow individuals to carrying firearms on school grounds.

“Today’s State Board policy update still requires local school districts to establish policies regarding weapons on campus,” reads the MDE statement. “In reviewing their current policies, local school districts should consult with their board attorney to ensure compliance with federal and state law.”

According to a 2013 opinion written by former Attorney General Jim Hood, school districts can issue some restrictions on who can carry firearms and where they are permitted. They cannot, however, bar individuals with enhanced carry permits outright.

Hood writes:

“A school district may, in its discretion, prohibit its employees who hold enhanced carry licenses from possessing weapons at the school. In the alternative, a school district may, in its discretion, allow its employees with enhanced carry licenses to carry weapons and may expend funds for those employees to be trained for such purpose.

“Other persons with enhanced carry licenses may enter onto school facilities without violating the concealed weapons statutes; and may enter onto the public areas of those schools without being subject to a possible charge of trespass. School districts may bar persons, including persons with enhanced carry permits, from areas of the school to which the general public is not allowed.”

Brian McGarity, director of the MDE Office of Safe and Orderly Schools, told the board that his office is in the preliminary stages of developing a course to ensure campus safety and hold individuals accountable when carrying on public school campuses.

The revisions and temporary policy enacted by the board’s vote will take immediate effect.

If at least 10 Mississippi residents issue requests for a public hearing, then MDE must allow a public hearing within 20 days of the department filing notice of the rule change with the Mississippi Secretary of State’s Office. The public will also have 25 days following the filing to make public comments.

For more information and to stay abreast of updates, visit the MDE website here.

