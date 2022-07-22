Win Stuff
Sports Hall of Fame inductions approaching

Eight greats from Mississippi's pools, fields and diamonds, courses and courts will be welcomed...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame will hold its annual induction weekend on July 29-30.

Presented by Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship the ceremony will feature the Class of 2022, including:

All-American swimmer Maggie Bowen Hanna

  • Basketball coach Kermit Davis Sr.
  • Football coach Bob Tyler
  • Football coach Willis Wright
  • Baseball player Barry Lyons
  • Baseball player David Dellucci
  • NFL receiver Eric Moulds
  • PGA golfer Jim Gallagher Jr.

The weekend’s events will kick off Friday night with the Drawdown of Champions at the Madison Healthplex from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The evening will feature an introduction to the Class of 2022, a silent auction, and a $5,000 drawdown.

Guests can enjoy food from restaurants across the metro area, as well as an open bar.

The Hall of Fame will host a “Meet the Inductees” autograph session from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Museum. The Class of 2022, as well as previously inducted stars, will be available to chat, take pictures and sign autographs for fans.

Regular museum admission will be charged.

On Saturday evening, the induction banquet presented by Sanderson Farms and the Sanderson Farms Championship will take place at the Jackson Convention Complex.

The eight members of the Class of 2022 will be available to the media for interviews at 5 p.m.

From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., inductees will be in the lobby reception to greet fans and supporters.

At 7:00 p.m., the program and formal enshrinement will begin.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the museum offices or online at msfame.com

