Seminary 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Seminary
- 8/26 - at FCAHS - 7 p.m.
- 9/2 - vs. Collins - 7 p.m.
- 9/9 - vs. Sumrall - 7 p.m.
- 9/16 - at Raleigh - 7 p.m.
- 9/23 - vs. Purvis - 7 p.m.
- 9/30 - vs. West Marion* - 7 p.m.
- 10/7 - at Jefferson Davis County* - 7 p.m.
- 10/14 - at St. Stanislaus* - 7 p.m.
- 10/21 - OPEN
- 10/28 - at Perry Central* - 7 p.m.
*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent
