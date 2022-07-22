Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Seminary 2022 football schedule

Seminary Bulldogs
Seminary Bulldogs(Seminary Bulldogs)
By Taylor Curet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seminary

  • 8/26 - at FCAHS - 7 p.m.
  • 9/2 - vs. Collins - 7 p.m.
  • 9/9 - vs. Sumrall - 7 p.m.
  • 9/16 - at Raleigh - 7 p.m.
  • 9/23 - vs. Purvis - 7 p.m.
  • 9/30 - vs. West Marion* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/7 - at Jefferson Davis County* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/14 - at St. Stanislaus* - 7 p.m.
  • 10/21 - OPEN
  • 10/28 - at Perry Central* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Columbia Academy Cougars
Columbia Academy 2022 football schedule
Devon Hutto, West Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: West Marion senior tackle Devon Hutto
Devon Hutto, West Marion
Players of the Pine Belt: West Marion senior tackle Devon Hutto
West Marion Trojans
West Marion 2022 football schedule