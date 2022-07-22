Seminary 2022 football schedule

Seminary

8/26 - at FCAHS - 7 p.m.

9/2 - vs. Collins - 7 p.m.

9/9 - vs. Sumrall - 7 p.m.

9/16 - at Raleigh - 7 p.m.

9/23 - vs. Purvis - 7 p.m.

9/30 - vs. West Marion* - 7 p.m.

10/7 - at Jefferson Davis County* - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at St. Stanislaus* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - OPEN

10/28 - at Perry Central* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

