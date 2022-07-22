Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Repair undergoing on gas leak in Columbia

residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Church Street at Oak Avenue near the Columbia...
residents are asked to avoid the intersection of Church Street at Oak Avenue near the Columbia Presbyterian Church.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area while workers repair a gas leak.

According to CPD, residents should avoid the intersection of Church Street at Oak Avenue near the Columbia Presbyterian Church.

Crews are currently on the scene working to repair the gas leak.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Photo, L to R: Danny Dial being arrested; background JCSD Deputy K9 Handler James Bell and JCSD...
JCSD arrests wanted man after responding to distress call
Marcus "Corey" Hughes was killed in an officer-involved shooting on July 14 in the Palmer's...
Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting
Three women, Tammy Briggs, Melissa Nance and Vivian Robinson were arrested and charged with...
3 charged with defrauding the Coffeeville School District
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after...
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge

Latest News

Off-duty Canton police officer involved in crash on I-55 near Nissan Parkway
Off-duty Canton police officer in stable condition after wreck involving 18-wheeler
According to previous research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, new teen drivers...
Mississippi leads the nation in summer teenage driver deaths per capita
Firefighters found two vehicles involved with moderate damage in the westbound lanes.
Jones Co. VFDs respond to 2-vehicle crash in Laurel
Mechanical issues had most of the track crossings in Ellisville blocked by a stalled train...
Train stopped throughout Ellisville