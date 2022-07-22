Repair undergoing on gas leak in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Police Department is asking the public to avoid an area while workers repair a gas leak.

According to CPD, residents should avoid the intersection of Church Street at Oak Avenue near the Columbia Presbyterian Church.

Crews are currently on the scene working to repair the gas leak.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

