Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Petal is ‘all in’ as district hosts back-to-school convocation

On the morning of July 21, the Petal School District came together for its back-to-school convocation at the Petal High School’s Performing Arts Center.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On the morning of July 21, the Petal School District came together for its back-to-school convocation at the Petal High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Faculty and staff kicked off the start of school by sharing in the excitement of students returning to campus on Friday, July 22.

Petal school district Superintendent Matt Dillon discussed the district’s goals for this upcoming year, centered around the district’s theme “All In.”

“We just want to be excellent in arts, academics, athletics and all that we do,” said Dillon. “We want to be all in, and that’s our theme this year. Our theme is ‘All In.’ This is a theme we are going to embrace all year in everything we do, in all aspects of school life.

“We have encouraged our employees, we are going to encourage our students once they get on campus, and even our families and our community to be ‘all in’ our schools and everything that we do to support and love each other as we go through another amazing year in the life of our school district.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Photography studio opens in Downtown Heidelberg
Heidelberg local opens photography studio in the heart of downtown
Day four of the Blood Bowl in Purvis
2022 Blood Bowl is going strong as the week winds down
Family and friends lined the streets of Columbia to watch as the high school seniors rode to...
Columbia High seniors parade into their first day back; Principal shares school year goals, changes
Lamar County schools among first schools to open in the Pine Belt.
Lamar County School District welcomes back students