Petal is ‘all in’ as district hosts back-to-school convocation

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - On the morning of July 21, the Petal School District came together for its back-to-school convocation at the Petal High School’s Performing Arts Center.

Faculty and staff kicked off the start of school by sharing in the excitement of students returning to campus on Friday, July 22.

Petal school district Superintendent Matt Dillon discussed the district’s goals for this upcoming year, centered around the district’s theme “All In.”

“We just want to be excellent in arts, academics, athletics and all that we do,” said Dillon. “We want to be all in, and that’s our theme this year. Our theme is ‘All In.’ This is a theme we are going to embrace all year in everything we do, in all aspects of school life.

“We have encouraged our employees, we are going to encourage our students once they get on campus, and even our families and our community to be ‘all in’ our schools and everything that we do to support and love each other as we go through another amazing year in the life of our school district.”

