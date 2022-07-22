Petal Asst. Superintendent reminds drivers ‘school is in session’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - With Petal schools welcoming back some of their students today, drivers will start to see more school buses and traffic on the roads.

Petal School District Assistant Superintendent Rob Knight would like to remind everyone to take extra precautions driving through the school zones.

“Just make sure anytime parents see a stopped school bus, please be aware of that stop,” said Knight. “Do not go around the school bus and just slow down when you’re around school areas and around buses because our number one priority is the safety of our students. We want all of them to get home safe, as well as their parents do.”

With the Herrington Road construction by the Petal Primary School, Knight said parents might experience a little longer drop-off or pick-up times.

However, he expects the construction to be completed by the end of August.

“Just go slow throughout all of this area,” said Knight. “Give us some grace, a little bit of patience. It’s going to take a little longer for our pick-ups and drop-offs. We’ve got extra manpower in these areas to make sure we are directing cars where they need to go.”

Knight also said there is a change for the pick-up and drop-off locations at the Petal Primary School because of the construction.

“All other schools remain the same pick-up and drop-off, but at our primary, we have changed some drop-offs,” said Knight. “First and second grade will be picked up and dropped off in the back. Our kindergarten and pre-k will be in the original parking lot.”

The construction on Herrington road will expand the lanes, eventually making pick-up and drop-off easier for parents.

