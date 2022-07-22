Nine-year-old from Nevada honors fallen K-9 officer by running one mile

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - 9-year-old Theresa Ann Babcock is from Nevada and wanted to use her footsteps to honor Pascagoula’s K-9 Officer Exo.

“The K-9′s weren’t getting as much support when they die as officers were, so I decided to run for the K-9′s,” said Babcock.

Officer Exo lost his life in the line of duty in June while protecting his handler, so Babcock ran one mile in remembrance of him and his sacrifice.

“It’s important because they’re basically like officers. They just have four legs and their furry companionships,” said Babcock.

Babcock’s “Running 4 Heroes - K9s” page is dedicated to honoring fallen K-9 officers across the country.

She inhaled and exhaled around the track while carrying the large K-9 flag on her back

Babcock said they gave that same flag to Exo’s handler, James Prisock, along with a written note.

“It was not small flag. It’s a very large flag this nine-year-old carried while running a mile. It’s astonishing,” said Prisock.

Prisock said Exo was the kind of dog who knew when it was time to get to business, and when to bring smiles as well.

“Not only did I use Exo for finding drugs or apprehending bad guys, we went to schools. The children loved the tricks that he would do, just the smiles on their faces and bringing the community together was amazing,” said Prisock.

Prisock said the loss of his K9 was unexpected, but he’s grateful Exo saved his life.

“It was the hardest day of my law enforcement career, one of the hardest of my entire life,” said Prisock.

However, he said the sea of support from strangers helps him cope.

“From Ohio, Washington, Arizona, just from all over the country. Not only from police departments but individual people that have been reaching out and sending things is greatly appreciated,” said Prisock.

So far, Babcock has ran 20 miles this year for 20 fallen K-9 officers.

Next, she’ll head to Texas on Friday for another run.

