Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

MSDH county departments will stock at-home COVID tests

Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads
Doctors see rise in COVID cases as the BA.5 variant spreads
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Monday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health county health departments.

Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month.

No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary.

Tests may be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours.

To find hours of operation of a county health department near you, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

If you are homebound, please order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.

If you have a positive home test result, you can report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.

For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 1-877-978-6453.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at [/msdhsite/index.cfm/23,0,327,html]HealthyMS.com/connect.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Photo, L to R: Danny Dial being arrested; background JCSD Deputy K9 Handler James Bell and JCSD...
JCSD arrests wanted man after responding to distress call
Marcus "Corey" Hughes was killed in an officer-involved shooting on July 14 in the Palmer's...
Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting
Three women, Tammy Briggs, Melissa Nance and Vivian Robinson were arrested and charged with...
3 charged with defrauding the Coffeeville School District
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after...
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge

Latest News

Keesler Credit Union intends to donate 1,800 backpacks for Pine Belt kindergartners.
Keesler Federal Credit Union to supply backpacks to some 1,800 Pine Belt kindergartners
Members of the Palmer’s Crossing community are holding a press conference in response to the...
WATCH: Palmer’s Crossing community hosts press conference regarding officer-involved shooting
.
Palmer's Crossing community team press conference - clipped version
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg