Laurel pastor shares her ‘broken but yet usable’ story in new book

Apostle Iola Hines is the pastor of New Jerusalem Full Gospel Church in Laurel, but Hines is more than just a pastor.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Apostle Iola Hines is the pastor of New Jerusalem Full Gospel Church in Laurel.

Hines, however, is more than just a pastor. She’s a world traveler, evangelist and, most recently, an author. She published her first book, “Broken But Yet Usable Vol. 1″ to share the harsh struggles of her early life.

“I want to help somebody,” said Hines. “The Lord told me to write this book in order to tell my story because many people don’t tell their stories. Many people keep it hidden in them.”

When beginning to write her book, Hines turned to local author Dr. Sylvia Caver for help. Caver said God brought the two of them together to do his work.

“What we do for God is real, and it comes with a price,” said Caver. “(Hines) was a victim of slave trafficking. Not by somebody who kidnapped her; her own family did this to her.”

Hines is now a successful and well-established woman, but her life did not start that way.

“I went through a lot in my life,” said Hines. “I was abandoned. My mother died when I was five. My father left me. So, I went through a lot - abandonment, molestation, and all of this.”

Hines added that her goal is to raise awareness and inspire people.

Caver said “Broken But Yet Usable Vol. 1″ is a good read for the entire community.

“We’re educating the church body, we’re educating the parent, and we’re educating the public,” said Caver. “Because stories like hers, which I’m invested in personally, are happening every day. It’s happening in closed doors. It’s happening in our communities.”

To purchase a copy of the book, visit Hines’ Amazon listing.

