Heidelberg local opens photography studio in the heart of downtown

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The growing town of Heidelberg has planted another new business right in the heart of downtown.

Symonica Page just opened her own photography studio. It’s the first of its kind for the small Jasper County town.

Page said she’s just thankful to be able to help her community grow.

“I never dreamed that I would open up a business in my hometown, but honestly, I think it’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said. “I was definitely one of those people, who (said), ‘Once I graduated high school, I am out of Heidelberg,’ but then I moved back.

“I see so much love in my town and growth. I’m just excited that I actually get to be a part of that.”

If you’d like to see the place, Page will host a grand opening on Sunday, July 24, from noon until 3 p.m.

