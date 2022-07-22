Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

Heidelberg local opens photography studio in the heart of downtown

A hometown girl returns home and it’s picture perfect
The growing town of Heidelberg has planted another new business right in the heart of downtown.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WDAM) - The growing town of Heidelberg has planted another new business right in the heart of downtown.

Symonica Page just opened her own photography studio. It’s the first of its kind for the small Jasper County town.

Page said she’s just thankful to be able to help her community grow.

“I never dreamed that I would open up a business in my hometown, but honestly, I think it’s the best decision I’ve ever made,” she said. “I was definitely one of those people, who (said), ‘Once I graduated high school, I am out of Heidelberg,’ but then I moved back.

“I see so much love in my town and growth. I’m just excited that I actually get to be a part of that.”

If you’d like to see the place, Page will host a grand opening on Sunday, July 24, from noon until 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Symonica Page just opened her own photography studio. It’s the first of its kind for the small...
Heidelberg local opens photography studio in the heart of downtown
ProAct's Learning Center officially opens
ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages
ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages
ProACT’s Learning Center opens their doors to learners of all ages
Medical Marijuana
Cannabis cultivation facility could operate in commercial zone in Gautier