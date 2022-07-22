Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Walmart on U.S. 49 expects soft opening on Saturday

The location is expected to reopen on July 23.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 49 in Hattiesburg is expected to reopen on Saturday.

According to a post on the Walmart Hattiesburg - US Highway 49 Facebook page, the store will undergo a soft opening allowing access to the food and consumable areas with temporary hours of operations: 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Online grocery pickup and Auto Care Center services will remain closed until further notice.

Last Sunday, officials announced the store would be closed for several days due to fire damage.

No details were given as to the extent of the damage or the cause of the fire, but corporate officials said the store was shut down Sunday and “is expected to reopen July 23.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

