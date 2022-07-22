Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Body camera footage shows the driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train. (KCRG, Police)
By Phil Reed and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa say a woman barely escaped death after the car she was in was hit by a train. Authorities released the body camera footage to KCRG.

Officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were responding to a separate call when they heard a train conductor blowing his horn at a driver going over the tracks. That particular railroad crossing did not have crossing arms.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50-year-old driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train.

Police say luck was on the woman’s side because the train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed but police said alcohol may have played a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
Photo, L to R: Danny Dial being arrested; background JCSD Deputy K9 Handler James Bell and JCSD...
JCSD arrests wanted man after responding to distress call
Marcus "Corey" Hughes was killed in an officer-involved shooting on July 14 in the Palmer's...
Forrest Co. deputies were not wearing body cams in July 14 shooting
Three women, Tammy Briggs, Melissa Nance and Vivian Robinson were arrested and charged with...
3 charged with defrauding the Coffeeville School District
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after...
Mississippi Department of Human Services internal investigation leads to plea agreement after embezzlement charge

Latest News

Chief Josh Gibson writes, "Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly,...
Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment
The deadline to apply for a spot in the Hattiesburg Police Academy's next recruiting class.
Deadline approaching to apply for HPD academy
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
Ukraine, Russia sign U.N. deal to export grain on Black Sea
Entire police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment
Florida residents Meagan Glesser and her father Tom Glesser were reunited with their dog Izzy,...
Michigan community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog