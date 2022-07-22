Deadline approaching to apply for HPD academy

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The deadline to apply for admittance into the Hattiesburg Police Academy is near.

Potential officer candidates have until July 29 to submit an application for inclusion in the academy’s next class of recruits.

Visit http://bit.ly/hpdacademy for more information or visit the City of Hattiesburg’s Human Resources Department on the third floor of City Hall, 200 Forrest St., Hattiesburg.

