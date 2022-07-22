Keesler Federal Credit Union to supply backpacks to some 1,800 Pine Belt kindergartners

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Operating under the banner “Backpacks for Bright Futures,” Keesler Federal Credit Union will provide backpacks and school supplies to 1,800 Hattiesburg-area kindergarteners.

The items will be donated to kindergarteners in the Hattiesburg, Petal, Forrest County and Lamar County school districts.

Schools will pick up the supplies with school buses, trucks and vans from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Forrest County Multipurpose Center, 962 Sullivan Drive , Hattiesburg.

Keesler Federal began “Backpacks for Bright Futures” on the Gulf Coast four years ago. This is the first year of the program in the Pine Belt.

The credit union also has expanded the program into Jackson, Miss., and Jefferson Parish in Louisiana.

For further information: Sharon Keller at (228) 385-5507/(228) 424-1528(cell) or sharon.keller@kfcu.org.

