Columbia High seniors parade into their first day back; Principal shares school year goals, changes

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Back-to-school season is here! Parents, students and administrators are excited to get the ball rolling.

Early in the morning of July 21, the Columbia High School class of 2023 gathered together to celebrate what they said was a bittersweet moment - the first day of their last year.

Family and friends lined the streets to watch as the seniors rode to school on a flat-topped trailer.

Before classes began, the students enjoyed breakfast catered by The Deck, watched a memories slideshow and took plenty of pictures to mark the occasion.

Student Body Vice President Mamie Herring said her main focus this school year is to make sure everyone feels comfortable and to get students involved.

“I’m always excited for homecoming,” she said. “It’s always a busy week, but students seem to really enjoy it. So we have a lot of fun activities to plan for. I’m very excited for homecoming week.”

Student Body President Devyn Peters said he is also excited for the year ahead.

“This school year is going to be epic,” he said. “The most important thing would be me making improvements for the student body so we can have better grades and better graduation rates. I would like to focus on ACT prep more because we need ACT scores and better scholarships because that stems from that money. Merit-based scholarships offer a lot of money.”

Assistant Principal Ashley Haddox said that excellence is not a skill; it’s an attitude.

According to Haddox, Columbia High School is on the rise. She said their goal this year is to be on top, and they will do whatever it takes to get there.

She also said there are a few changes to the district that parents should be aware of before the school year is fully underway.

Unlike many schools around the country, Columbia will be able to continue providing free breakfast and lunch to all students despite the expiration of the USDA School Nutrition Program expansion. They are able to do this through the Community Eligibility Program.

“I know that I’ve heard from lots of parents and students that we are excited that (the meal program) is going to continue this year, and I think this is just a great thing we offer,” said Haddox

Another change is the construction of a front drive-thru at the high school.

Haddox said that while construction is ongoing, Branton Avenue and Church Street are the only locations for student drop-off and pickup.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.