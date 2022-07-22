Columbia Academy 2022 football schedule

Columbia Academy

8/12 - at Amite School - 7 p.m.

8/19 - vs. Silliman Institute - 7 p.m.

8/26 - vs. East Rankin Academy - 7 p.m.

9/2 - at PCS - 7 p.m.

9/9 - OPEN

9/16 - vs. Oak Forest Academy - 7 p.m.

9/23 - at Brookhaven Academy* - 7 p.m.

9/30 - at Centreville Academy - 7 p.m.

10/7 - vs. Simpson Academy - 7 p.m.

10/14 - at Wayne Academy* - 7 p.m.

10/21 - vs. Bowling Green School* - 7 p.m.

*Indicates MAIS-Region 4-4A opponent

