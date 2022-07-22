Columbia Academy 2022 football schedule
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Columbia Academy
- 8/12 - at Amite School - 7 p.m.
- 8/19 - vs. Silliman Institute - 7 p.m.
- 8/26 - vs. East Rankin Academy - 7 p.m.
- 9/2 - at PCS - 7 p.m.
- 9/9 - OPEN
- 9/16 - vs. Oak Forest Academy - 7 p.m.
- 9/23 - at Brookhaven Academy* - 7 p.m.
- 9/30 - at Centreville Academy - 7 p.m.
- 10/7 - vs. Simpson Academy - 7 p.m.
- 10/14 - at Wayne Academy* - 7 p.m.
- 10/21 - vs. Bowling Green School* - 7 p.m.
*Indicates MAIS-Region 4-4A opponent
