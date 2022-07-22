Afternoon showers will be possible this weekend

This evening will be warm with mostly cloudy skies and hit-or-miss showers. Lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, but scattered t-storms are forecasted to fire up during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will be warmer as highs top out into the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss t-storms during the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be hot as highs top out into the mid 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.