2022 Blood Bowl is going strong as the week winds down

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the fourth day of the annual WDAM-Vitalant Blood Bowl Drive.

Although the blood drive is winding down for the week, Vitalant Account Manager Bethany Rigney said the Pine Belt needs more blood donors than ever.

“Right now, we are what we call a critical appeal,” said Rigney. “We don’t take the word critical very lightly. Critical, we can only use that when there’s only 2 to 3 days’ worth of blood on our shelves. The nation is having a blood shortage issue, and the Pine Belt has not been sheltered from that.”

Rigney said everyone who donates blood can get a $5.00 Vitalant gift card, which can help pay for gas. Donors can also expect to receive a free t-shirt and snacks.

“The summer months are the hardest,” she said. “Everybody is going out of town, taking vacations. It’s also very hot, but it’s also causing a lot more people to need blood, so we have this difficulty of needing blood desperately and donors not really having enough time to donate.”

According to Rigney, each donation saves up to three lives, which is why she donates blood every eight weeks.

“It makes sure that friends and family who come here to our local hospitals have blood if they need it,” she said. “I know I am doing my part, and that way, when we have blood on the shelves, I don’t have to worry about family or friends if they are in an accident. I love that I have done my part to help, and it gets very personal when you start meeting the people this blood touches.”

There will be two more locations tomorrow in Petal and Collins.

Petal- Petal Civic Center 10:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.

Collins- Woolwine Ford 10:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.