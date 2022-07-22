Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Blood Bowl 2022
Advertisement

2022 Blood Bowl is going strong as the week winds down

Today was the fourth day of the annual WDAM-Vitalant Blood Bowl Drive.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Today was the fourth day of the annual WDAM-Vitalant Blood Bowl Drive.

Although the blood drive is winding down for the week, Vitalant Account Manager Bethany Rigney said the Pine Belt needs more blood donors than ever.

“Right now, we are what we call a critical appeal,” said Rigney. “We don’t take the word critical very lightly. Critical, we can only use that when there’s only 2 to 3 days’ worth of blood on our shelves. The nation is having a blood shortage issue, and the Pine Belt has not been sheltered from that.”

Rigney said everyone who donates blood can get a $5.00 Vitalant gift card, which can help pay for gas. Donors can also expect to receive a free t-shirt and snacks.

“The summer months are the hardest,” she said. “Everybody is going out of town, taking vacations. It’s also very hot, but it’s also causing a lot more people to need blood, so we have this difficulty of needing blood desperately and donors not really having enough time to donate.”

According to Rigney, each donation saves up to three lives, which is why she donates blood every eight weeks.

“It makes sure that friends and family who come here to our local hospitals have blood if they need it,” she said. “I know I am doing my part, and that way, when we have blood on the shelves, I don’t have to worry about family or friends if they are in an accident. I love that I have done my part to help, and it gets very personal when you start meeting the people this blood touches.”

There will be two more locations tomorrow in Petal and Collins.

  • Petal- Petal Civic Center 10:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m.
  • Collins- Woolwine Ford 10:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Marty Leach, 30, of Union.
Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg
The suspect was reportedly wearing a medical face mask and a black Super Mario hoodie.
Police in Laurel seek suspect in Dollar General armed robbery
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Stephen Graeser
Jones Co. sergeant performs CPR on 4-month-old; child airlifted to UMMC
A child's body was found after Greenville County deputies received reports of a missing...
4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

Latest News

Photography studio opens in Downtown Heidelberg
Heidelberg local opens photography studio in the heart of downtown
Petal Convocation
Petal is ‘all in’ as district hosts back-to-school convocation
Family and friends lined the streets of Columbia to watch as the high school seniors rode to...
Columbia High seniors parade into their first day back; Principal shares school year goals, changes
Lamar County schools among first schools to open in the Pine Belt.
Lamar County School District welcomes back students