2-vehicle crash blocked NB traffic on U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg

Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.
Emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash was reported on U.S. Highway 49 at Classic Drive in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers were asked to use caution while emergency crews worked to clear the scene of a two-vehicle accident.

Three people received minor injuries, and traffic was stopped in the area while the debris and vehicles were removed.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, northbound lanes of traffic on U.S. 49 was blocked.

MDOT cleared the traffic alert at 12:03 p.m. The roadway may still be congested at this time.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

