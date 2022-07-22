Win Stuff
07/22 Ryan’s “Rainy” Friday Morning Forecast

One round of overnight storms down with another ahead for this afternoon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s much cooler and more damp than it was by this time yesterday thanks to round one of today’s active weather. That arrived late last night, and lasted through the pre-sunrise hours of the morning. There were a few severe t-storm warnings associated with the line of storms, but so far no official reports of damage associated with them. A small-scale low pressure feature is lingering in the area, and once things start to heat up we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. There is no official severe risk for today, though thunderstorms are certainly possible. Expect any activity to dwindle quickly after sunset, though a few could linger into the night. The weekend will dry up nicely, but there’s still a small chance of a stray shower or two Saturday and Sunday. Next week looks pretty nice; still hot and humid, but slightly cooler than last week, and with at least a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

