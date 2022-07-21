Win Stuff
‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

