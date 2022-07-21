Wayne County superintendent discusses changes for new school year

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District has had a busy summer updating HVAC systems and replacing windows.

Superintendent Tommy Branch said the project has made significant progress, but supply chain issues have slowed the completion.

“This summer, we’re replacing HVAC and windows to improve the air quality, and that’s an ongoing thing,” said Branch. " I’m hoping within the next year we’ll have every school with the windows and HVAC replaced.”

Branch added that whatever parts come in first will determine what school is next to have their air conditioning and windows replaced.

Dress Code

This summer, the district also announced a new rule to the dress code - hoodies would no longer be allowed.

“That was our biggest change, our dress code,” said Branch. “We do have our days where we wear spirit shirts, but our normal dress code, the only big change is there’ll be no hoodies in Wayne County school district.”

He said the change came about as a safety precaution because faculty and staff need to be able to recognize students.

Metal Detectors

Another new safety measure involves Wayne County High School, where Principal Robert Hathorn said they’ve purchased metal detectors for all entrances.

“Anyone that comes onto our campus - all of our students each morning, any visitors come on campus - they will have to go through these metal detectors,” said Hathorn. “So hopefully, if someone wants to have something they’re not supposed to have on campus, this will be a deterrent that they won’t bring it here.”

Parking

Also, at the high school, all students will be required to park in the junior and senior parking lot on the southeast end of campus this year.

“Our gates will be locked at 7:50,” said Hathorn. “Our school starts at 7:45. We’re going to lock the gates at 7:50, and (students) will have to be let out by security to be able to leave campus. So whatever different times of the day, if there’s checkouts or whatever, our students will have to be let out by security.”

He said this change is due to the school’s location being in the middle of town, which can lead to potential unwanted visitors.

Free Lunch Program

However, one thing that won’t change is that the Wayne County School District is still eligible to continue providing free breakfast and lunches to all students at no cost.

The school received a federal grant to help ensure that no student will be left hungry during their time at school.

