Union man charged with DUI - causing death after crash kills 5-year-old in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has charged a man in connection to a multi-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 5-year-old.

According to HPD, Marty Leach, 30, of Union, was arrested and charged with one count of DUI - causing death, in connection to a five-car collision that occurred Wednesday in the Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 98 near Cross Creek Parkway just after 9 p.m.

Leach was driving a 2002 Dodge Ram pickup, when he struck the back of a Kia Soul, causing a chain of collisions, involving three other vehicles (5 involved in total).

Two adults and a 5-year-old boy, in the Kia Soul, were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries; however, the child succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Additional aspects of the collision are under investigation.

HPD said it would also like to thank the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in the incident.

Leach was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

